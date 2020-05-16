At least 24 migrant labourers were killed and many injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. The incident reportedly took place at around 3:30 am in the early hours of Saturday, 16 May, while they were travelling from Rajasthan, reported ANI.The migrants were reportedly on their way to villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and, even, reportedly, West Bengal.“24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan.”Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Auraiya told ANI CM Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The SHOs of Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Kosi Kalan and Mathura have been suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath, reported ANI.The UP CM has also sought a report from the SSP, IG, and ADG.A statement from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office stated that the Commissioner and Inspector General of the Kanpur Police will be visiting the site and have been instructed to prepare a report on the cause of the accident immediately, reported ANI.What If Our Migrant Workers Had Safe Homes in Cities? Just ImaginePM Modi & Other Politicians Offer CondolencesPM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind offered their condolences to the families of those killed.Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and other senior political leaders including chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Ashok Gehlot, also offered their condolences to the families of the migrant labourers who died in the incident.BSP chief Mayawati meanwhile, sought action ‘against officers who did not fulfil their responsibities’ adding that financial assistance must be provided to the families of those who were killed or injured in the incident.“Yesterday CM said that labourers who come to UP or pass through state, officers will make arrangements for their food, transit and shelter. It’s unfortunate that CM’s directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya”BSP Chief Mayawati to ANIMigrants Continue to Walk From Karnataka Even After Trains ResumeThis is the latest among a series of incidents that have led to the deaths of migrant labourers who have been forced to walk back home hundreds of kilometres for over six weeks now.On 8 May, 16 workers sleeping on tracks were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. At least 15 migrant workers were killed in accidents in UP, Bihar and MP earlier this week.The Supreme Court on Friday, 15 May declined to entertain a petition filed asking for measures to address these deaths, saying the court could not do anything about the migrants walking home. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, said nothing could be done if the migrants ‘get angry’ and start walking instead of waiting their turn for trains to their native places.COVID-19: India Cases at 81,970, 24 Migrant Workers Killed in UP We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.