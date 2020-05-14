Eight labourers were killed and as many as 54 injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna in the wee hours of Thursday, 14 May, ANI reported.The deceased were reportedly on their way to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra amid the lockdown.According to the news agency, the incident occurred at around 3 am and the injured were rushed to the district hospital.“Eight labourers lost their lives and 54 others were injured. The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Postmortem and further investigation are underway,”TS Baghel, ASP Guna, as quoted by ANIIn a separate incident just hours earlier, six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being run over by an Uttar Pradesh state bus late on Wednesday. The victims are said to have been trying to walk their way back home to Gopalganj in Bihar from Punjab, where they were working as labourers.In another incident in Bihar, at least two people died and 12 were injured in a bus-truck collision in Samastipur. According to ANI, the bus was en route to Katihar from Muzaffarpur and was carrying 32 migrant labourers.Just days earlier, a freight train had run over 14 migrant labourers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh.Amid Lockdown, Devotees Take Out Procession to Badrinath Temple We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.