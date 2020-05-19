Three migrant labourers died and over 12 were injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba late on the night of Monday, 18 May, reported news agency ANI.Around 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. The injured were taken to the hospital.In another accident in Maharashtra, four migrant workers were killed, and 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal in the early hours of Tuesday.At least 9 labourers died and several left injured after a truck and a bus collided in Naugachhia in Bihar. The truck in which the labourers were travelling, fell off the road following the collision. Rescue operation is underway, reported news agency ANI.Earlier on Monday, 20 migrant workers were injured when a mini-truck rammed into another truck in Ayodhya district.Similar accidents have been reported since the lockdown was announced on 25 March, of migrants walking home or being transported in crammed vehicles as they struggle to get home. Only recently the government started the ‘Shramik specials,’ however, restless migrants continue to travel via buses in the fourth phase of the lockdown.Four migrants were killed in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, after being crushed by a tanker truck in Barwani, ANI reported.Yashwant Sinha, AAP Leaders Detained For Protesting Over Migrants We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.