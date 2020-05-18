Twenty migrant workers were injured when a mini-truck rammed into another truck in Ayodhya district on early on Monday, 18 May,The mini-truck was carrying workers from Mumbai and was headed to Siddhartha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking cognisance of the incident, directed the district magistrate and police chief of Ayodhya to reach the spot and oversee rescue operations.SP Ayodhya, Ashish Tiwari, said that seven people had been admitted to the district hospital while the rest were discharged after first-aid. Two people had fractured their legs while one sustained an eye injury.In another incident in Hamirpur district on Monday, ten migrant workers were injured when a bus overturned.The bus, carrying 30 passengers, was taking the workers from Noida to Mahoba district. The injured were treated at a local hospitalSources said that the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.Priyanka Urges Yogi to Let Cong’s Buses Carrying Migrants Into UP We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.