Four migrants were killed in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, 17 May, after being crushed by a tanker truck in Barwani, ANI reported.All four people were en route to Indore from Maharashtra.This comes after 32 migrant labourers were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal earlier during the day.According to ANI, they were released from Jalpaiguri district hospital after preliminary treatment.(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)Migrants Returning Home Stopped at Delhi-UP Border in Ghazipur