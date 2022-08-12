‘India Concerned, Urges Exercise of Restraint’: MEA Clarifies Position on Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked several Chinese military exercises, with speculations of an invasion rife.
The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 12 August, said that it was concerned over the developments in Taiwan and urged for the avoidance unilateral action, which could alter the status quo in the region.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during a weekly media briefing, said, "Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments."
"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he added.
Tensions have remained high in the region after United States speaker Nancy Pelosi visited what China calls a "breakaway province." Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked several Chinese military exercises, with speculations of an invasion rife as well.
On Terrorism & UNSC
Speaking on a technical hold in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to list Jaish-e-Mohammed deputy chief Abdul Rauf Ashgar as a 'global terrorist,' the MEA spokesperson said, "This is an issue our permanent representative made a statement. We note with regret that a technical hold has been placed on the listing proposal for Abdul Rauf Asghar."
Quoting India's permanent representative to the UNSC, Bagchi said, "It is unfortunate that the int'l community has been unable to speak in one common voice on our collective battle against terrorism. There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists."
He added, "It is most regrettable that genuine & evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold."
Bagchi also said that "double standards & continuing politicisation have rendered credibility of the sanctions committee at an all-time low."
Reiterating India's position, he said, "The placing of such a technical hold against a wanted terrorist is most uncalled for. India will continue to presue its principled position of bringing these terrorists to justice [sic]."
The Yuan Wang 5
The MEA spokesperson also commented on the diplomatic controversy over the docking of the Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese ship which was set to dock at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, but is now officially delayed after concerns from India.
Bagchi, rejecting claims of India applying "pressure" said, "We reject the insinuations in such statements about India. Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes its own independent decisions."
"This is a sovereign right of each country. We will make the best judgment in our own interest. This takes into account the prevailing situation in the region."
'Tragic': MEA on Mandeep Kaur's Death by Suicide
Bagchi also spoke on the suicide of Mandeep Kaur, an Indian-origin woman living in New York, who took her own life after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu for close to eight years.
The MEA spokesperson, calling the incident "tragic," said, "Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family & the Indian community."
On Thursday, Delhi Commission for Woman Chairperson Swati Maliwal had sent a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with a rakhi, seeking justice for Kaur.
