‘May You Touch The Sky with Glory’: Navy Warship to Rafale Jets

Soon after taking off from the UAE, the Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Arabian Sea, ANI reported.

Greeting the leader of the Rafale contingent in a recorded conversation, the Navy warship wished the Arrow Leader ‘happy landings’. The aircraft will be inducted into the Indian Air Force as a part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows.

ANI reported the exchange as follows:

“INS Kolkata Delta63: Arrow leader (flying Rafale), welcome to Indian Ocean.

Rafale leader: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding seas.

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings.

Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over and out.”

Defence minister shared a video of the 5 jets entering Indian airspace.