5 Rafale Jets Leave From France, to Be Inducted in IAF on 29 July
The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE.
Five Rafale jets took off from France on Monday, 27 July, to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Haryana’s Ambala on Wednesday.
The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE before reaching India.
The country is slated to get 36 such aircraft by the end of 2021.
“These five Rafale jets are extremely swift, versatile and very deadly aircraft. They are both beauty and beast. I would like to thank Dassault for delivering aircraft on time and the French Government and French Air Force for all the support,” Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France said.
Ashraf also visited visited the Rafale Assembly line, training facilities and interacted with officials from Dassault Aviation.
After their arrival, efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.
“IAF aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now,” the IAF had said last week.
The Rafale fighter aircraft will be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing their ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.
Of the two squadrons, one will be at the Ambala Air Force Station and the other at Hashimara and will be dedicated for the northern borders.
The ‘Golden Arrows’ 17 Squadron, which operated from the Bhatinda air base, was disbanded in 2016 after the Indian Air Force started gradual phasing out of Russian-origin MiG-21 jets. It was formed in 1951 and initially flew de Havilland Vampire F Mk 52 fighters.
The squadron has been resurrected and will be the first unit to fly the multi-role Rafale fighter jets.
India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in 2016 to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets for Rs 58,000 crore.
(With inputs from IANS.)
