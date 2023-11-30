'Where Do We Bury?': Kin on Unclaimed Bodies Of Those Killed in Manipur Violence

“We have not been able to claim my brother-in-law’s body, which is lying in the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JINMS) morgue since September. We have made several requests to the government to hand over the body to us, but there has been no word on it. If nothing, we want to bid him a proper goodbye and with grace,” says Ruth Baite (name changed), a resident of Pallel in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

Ruth’s brother-in-law was allegedly caught in a crossfire in Pallel between armed miscreants and security forces near a Kuki-Zo settlement on 8 September.

Ruth’s family, who are Kukis, asserts that it is "dangerous" for them to travel to Meitei-majority Imphal, where JNIMS is located, to claim the body.