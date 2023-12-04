Join Us On:

Manipur Violence: Over 13 Dead After Gunfight Breaks Out in Tengnoupal District

In response to the violence, Manipur Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Borun Thockchom
Published
India
At least 13 people lost their lives in a gunfight that broke out in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday afternoon, 4 December. The gunfight that erupted was between two militant groups near Letithu village, close to Saibol.

There is no official confirmation on the identities of the 13 deceased, though sources said that they did not appear to be local residents.

In response to the violence, Manipur Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the motives or the specific militant groups involved in Monday's firefight.

Manipur has been plagued by unrest since May 3, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The toll has been grim, with at least 182 lives lost and approximately 50,000 people displaced, underscoring the urgent need for resolution and stability in Manipur.

Recent Developments in Manipur

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur's oldest armed group, signed a peace agreement with the central government and Manipur state government on Wednesday, 29 November.

As part of the agreement, the UNLF has renounced violence and joined the mainstream, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Four days after the UNLF pact was announced, the internet shutdown in Manipur was lifted except for a few border areas in the northeastern state.

Mobile internet services were snapped seven months ago and restored for a brief period in September. Notably, on 1 December, LiveLaw reported that the Manipur High Court had said that the internet shutdown in the state "could not continue" since it "negatively affects access to justice."

