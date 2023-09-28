Tensions Flare in Manipur as Mob Tries To Attack CM Biren Singh's Empty House

Tensions continued to mount in Manipur after a mob tried to attack a residence belonging to Chief Minister Biren Singh's family.
The latest: It happened at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai in the state's Heingang on Thursday night, 28 September.
The house was empty and security forces said that they foiled the mob's attack.
The incident occurred just hours after restrictions on movement of general public were relaxed from 5 am to 11 am, news agency ANI reported citing an order issued by the Imphal West District Additional District Magistrate.
Anything else? "An unruly crowd tried to attack the house of a political leader, the joint security forces repelled the crowd by firing tear gas shells," the Manipur Police tweeted on Wednesday, 27 September.
"The unruly crowd targeted a police gypsy and burnt it, while assaulting a policeman and snatched his weapon," it added.
Know more: The unrest in Manipur has reignited over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two Meitei students.
Hundreds of agitating students and security forces clashed in Manipur's Imphal on Wednesday.
Chanting slogans of 'We Want Justice', the students were seen heading towards Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's bungalow in Imphal West's Moirangkhom, when the security forces allegedly fired several rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs in an attempt to disperse the crowd.
At least 120 students were injured. A day earlier, at least 30 students were wounded in a similar protest. Later, security forces purportedly led a crackdown against protesters in the same area.
In response to the largely student-led protests, the state government has:
Extended Manipur's status as a 'disturbed area' under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, for the next six months, except at 19 police stations, including Imphal.
Shut down all government and private schools from 27 to 29 September.
Suspended internet services just days after it was restored
Imposed a curfew in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, as per PTI.
Meanwhile, the case of the alleged kidnapping and killing of two Meitei students has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
