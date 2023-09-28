Tensions Flare in Manipur as Mob Tries To Attack CM Biren Singh's Empty House

Tensions continued to mount in Manipur after a mob tried to attack a residence belonging to Chief Minister Biren Singh's family.

The latest: It happened at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai in the state's Heingang on Thursday night, 28 September.

The house was empty and security forces said that they foiled the mob's attack.

The incident occurred just hours after restrictions on movement of general public were relaxed from 5 am to 11 am, news agency ANI reported citing an order issued by the Imphal West District Additional District Magistrate.

Anything else? "An unruly crowd tried to attack the house of a political leader, the joint security forces repelled the crowd by firing tear gas shells," the Manipur Police tweeted on Wednesday, 27 September.