Manipur: Last Rites Performed for 5 Meitei Muslims Killed by Armed Extremists

The last rites of five Muslim Meitei (Pangal) men killed by armed extremists on New Year's Day were performed on 4 January at Lilong Chingjao in Manipur's Thoubal district.
While four were shot dead on the spot, one man eventually succumbed to his injuries.
The outlawed People’s Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. The underground outfit said its members had fired in self-defence after the residents of Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district attacked them for trying to take away a drug trafficker.
A Joint Action Committee had met Chief Minister Biren Singh in Imphal, which demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. The CM reportedly agreed to this demand.
The full report of the 1 January attack can be found here. On the very next day, at least four police commandos and one Border Security Force personnel were injured in an attack by suspected militants near Manipur's border town Moreh.
Follow The Quint's coverage of the Manipur violence here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)