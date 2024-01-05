Manipur: Last Rites Performed for 5 Meitei Muslims Killed by Armed Extremists

The last rites of five Muslim Meitei (Pangal) men killed by armed extremists on New Year's Day were performed on 4 January at Lilong Chingjao in Manipur's Thoubal district.

While four were shot dead on the spot, one man eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The outlawed People’s Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. The underground outfit said its members had fired in self-defence after the residents of Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district attacked them for trying to take away a drug trafficker.