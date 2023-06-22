Suspected IED Explosion in Manipur's Bishnupur District Injures Three: Reports

The situation in Manipur continues to grow dire as a suspected IED blast took place at Kwakta in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, 22 June.
The latest: Three people were wounded in the explosion, according to a report by The Indian Express.
A parked Scorpio car blew up at around 7:15 pm on Wednesday, the report said, citing sources.
A driver was seen exiting the SUV prior to the blast, bystanders reportedly told the newspaper.
Furthermore, multiple instances of firing have been reported in and around districts such as Sugnu, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West over the past few days.
Why it matters: In the wake of the escalating situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that an all-party meeting will be held in New Delhi on Saturday, 24 June.
Yes, but: The Congress responded to the announcement by saying that such efforts were "too little, too late," according to news agency PTI. "Effort to bring warring factions on discussion table will lack seriousness if it is done sitting in Delhi," the party reportedly said.
"The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your state (Manipur) and uprooted thousands has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation...Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit."Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a video message
Catch up quick: Manipur has seen unrest for over 50 days now.
A 'Tribal Solidarity March' had been organised by a students body on 3 May 2023, as a mark of protest against the proposed inclusion of the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
But the march quickly escalated into large-scale violence, with vehicles and structures being torched.
So far, the violence in the state has claimed almost 100 lives and displaced at least 35,000 people.
Of note: Amid a total shutdown of internet services in the state, authorities were recently directed by the Manipur High Court to provide internet access to the public in a few designated spots that fall under state government control.
