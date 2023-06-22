Suspected IED Explosion in Manipur's Bishnupur District Injures Three: Reports

The situation in Manipur continues to grow dire as a suspected IED blast took place at Kwakta in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, 22 June.

The latest: Three people were wounded in the explosion, according to a report by The Indian Express.

A parked Scorpio car blew up at around 7:15 pm on Wednesday, the report said, citing sources.

A driver was seen exiting the SUV prior to the blast, bystanders reportedly told the newspaper.

Furthermore, multiple instances of firing have been reported in and around districts such as Sugnu, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West over the past few days.