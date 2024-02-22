Manipur HC Deletes Order on Inclusion of Meiteis in Scheduled Tribes List

The Manipur High Court issued an order on Wednesday, 21 February, in which it deleted its direction to the state government to consider including Meiteis in the list for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state – which had triggered violent clashes between Kukis and Meiteis across Manipur on 3 May last year.

The court in Thursday's order cited an order by the Supreme Court which underlined the process for the inclusion and exclusion of tribes in the ST list. The order stated that the prerogative for inclusion and exclusion rests with the Central government and that courts cannot decide on such matters.