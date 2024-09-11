Manipur: 50+ Students Injured as Enraged Protestors Hit the Streets in Imphal

The internet has been snapped in the five Valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in three districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal.

One video showed angry protestors tearing down a billboard featuring PM Modi. Another showed them burning cars and smashing police barricades.

Manipur has been rocked by gun violence and attacks using rockets, drones, and bombs in the last 10 days. Detailed reports of these attacks that took place 1, 2, and 6 September can be read here and here.

