Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Haryana BJP MLA Takes Oath

A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aseem Goel, took an oath in Haryana's Ambala along with some others to "make or sacrifice" to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

The purported videos of the event circulated on social media on Sunday, 1 May.

In a video clipping, Goel is seen standing on the stage facing the gathering with his right-hand raised and repeating the words administered by Chavanke.

Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke tweeted a video on Twitter saying, “We pledge and give the commitment to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra and to let it be a Hindu Rashtra.”

"If needed, we will make or sacrifice for it. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra (nation) at any cost. May our ancestors and deities give us the power to achieve our goal," he was heard saying.