Days After Ram Navami Violence, Demolition, A Quiet Eid in Gujarat's Himmatnagar

While Patel told The Quint that since June 2019, several notices have been sent to encroachers, the timing is suspicious – with the drive taking place days after the Ram Navami communal clash.

In October 2021, the local civic body had dismantled a clothing shop in the area that belonged to Sartaz and her 70-year-old husband Ayub Khan. Then, on 26 April this year, they also lost the shanty they had put in place where they lived.

“The civic body did not use a bulldozer on our shanty, perhaps due to our age. They dismantled it and gave us parts that can be used to build a roof later,” said Ayub.

Ever since their shop was demolished to make way for the TP Road, the couple has been jobless. “Four days before the demolition in April, we set up a tailoring unit, two chairs and a shop. This is our way of earning enough money to buy food. We have lived here for three generations now,” said Sartaz.

The couple believes that the anti-encroachment drive “has nothing to do with the communal clash that took place. It was because of TP Road, and it has caused us great inconvenience. There is no one to look after us.”