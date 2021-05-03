Maintain Peace, Fight COVID: Mamata Banerjee After Poll Victory

Her appeal came after reports of violence targeting BJP offices in the state surfaced. “They (BJP) are posting photographs of old riots as is their habit. I don't like any violence. Why is BJP doing that?” ANI quoted the CM as saying.

Speaking on her sudden, last-minute defeat against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, the TMC chief said, “For four hours, server was down. The Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed.” ANI reported.

Banerjee alleged that according to the returning officer of Nandigram, his life would be under threat if he ordered a recount and added that she will move court, PTI reported.