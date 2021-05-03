Maintain Peace, Fight COVID: Mamata Banerjee After Poll Victory
TMC secured a decisive victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 213 of the 292 seats.
Following the Trinamool Congress’s decisive victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the party’s chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 3 May, urged everyone to “maintain peace and not indulge in any violence”.
“We know BJP and central forces have tortured us a lot, but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have to fight COVID-19,” the CM said in her victory speech, according to news agency ANI.
Her appeal came after reports of violence targeting BJP offices in the state surfaced. “They (BJP) are posting photographs of old riots as is their habit. I don't like any violence. Why is BJP doing that?” ANI quoted the CM as saying.
Speaking on her sudden, last-minute defeat against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, the TMC chief said, “For four hours, server was down. The Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed.” ANI reported.
Banerjee alleged that according to the returning officer of Nandigram, his life would be under threat if he ordered a recount and added that she will move court, PTI reported.
The soon-to-be three-time CM of West Bengal also declared all journalists as COVID warriors on Monday,
Speaking on the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country, Banerjee said,
“We're requesting the Centre to sanction Rs 30,000 crores for universal vaccination across the country. I have learnt that they're sending maximum vaccines and oxygen to just two-three states,” ANI quoted.
The CM is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders at the TMC headquarters in Kolkata later today, PTI reported.
Prime Minister Modi, who had widely participated in West Bengal campaign rallies with Union minister Amit Shah, sent out a congratulatory tweet late last evening. However, Banerjee pointed out in her speech, “This is the first time a Prime Minister did not call.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.