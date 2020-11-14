Religious Places to Re-open in Maha from 16 Nov, Masks Compulsory

This development comes a month after exchange of letters between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Thackeray over the re-opening of temples in the state. Koshyari had, in October, requested the CM to “announce forthwith the reopening of all the places of worship with all necessary COVID-19 precautions”.

CM Thackeray later responded to the Governor with his own letter, saying that since imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, lifting it completely at once will also be not a good thing. He added that he would take a decision after careful consideration at the soonest.