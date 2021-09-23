Mahant Narendra Giri’s Death: UP Government Recommends a CBI Probe

Background:

The 72-year-old seer, who headed one of the largest bodies of Hindu saints in the country, was found deceased at his Baghambari Math residence.

ADG law and order Prashant Kumar had stated, "When it was time for his (Narendra Giri's) disciples to leave in the evening, they found the door was locked from inside. When the disciples broke the door and looked inside, his dead body was hanging from a nylon rope. A suicide note has also been found in which he has written about the torture of Anand Giri."