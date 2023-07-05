MP Urination Case: Man Who Shot Video Says He Too Was Thrashed by BJP Worker

The fear of coming forward to talk about the incident is, however, not limited to Dashmat. Locals and individuals who were witnesses to the incident told The Quint that though it happened several months ago, they were afraid to bring it up.

"I was too afraid to come forward or share the video with anyone," said Kubri resident Raman (name changed to protect identity) who claimed to have shot the video which shows Pravesh Shukla – who is allegedly the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla – purportedly urinating on Dashmat.

Raman told The Quint that he was forced to shoot the video by the accused Pravesh himself.