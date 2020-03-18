MP Crisis: Digvijaya Singh Under Preventive Arrest in B'luru

With the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh teetering on the edge, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 March, after sitting on a dharna near Bengaluru's Ramada hotel where 21 rebel Congress MLAs are lodged. He has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.
The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the plea of BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in the state Assembly, a day after it took note of the "urgency of the situation" and issued notices to the CM, speaker and the principal secretary of the Assembly.
Meanwhile, the MP Congress Legislature Party also moved the apex court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it access to communicate with its rebel MLAs.
MP Governor Lalji Tandon sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, praising him for taking an “impartial and courageous” decision in accepting the resignations of six ministers
Rebel Congress MLAs held a press conference on Tuesday in Bengaluru saying they were unhappy with the Congress government
The crisis in the MP Congress was precipitated with the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who then joined the BJP last week
22 Congress MLAs had also tendered their resignation from the House, with the Speaker having accepted resignations of six MLAs
The current effective strength of the House is 228, with two seats vacant
SC to Hear Pleas on MP Floor Test Today
Two different pleas have been placed in the Supreme Court by the BJP and Congress. The top court is likely to hear these pleas after 10.30 am on Wednesday. While the plea filed by the BJP asked for early floor test, Congress filed a different plea saying floor test could not take place as 16 MLAs had been held “captive” in Bengaluru.
'Abduction of Democracy': Digvijaya Singh
Before sitting on a dharna near Bengaluru's Ramada hotel, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Wednesday saying if the MLAs have any problem, the constitutional provision is to meet Speaker or express on the Floor of the Assembly or through authorised party leaders.
Congress' Digvijaya Singh Placed Under Preventive Arrest
"We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to five MLAs, they said they're captive, phones have been snatched away, there is police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
'I Praise Your Impartial, Courageous Decision to Accept Resignations of 6 Ministers': Guv to Speaker
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon sent a letter to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati in the early hours of Wednesday, praising him for taking an "impartial and courageous" decision in accepting the resignations of six ministers.