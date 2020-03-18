MP Crisis: Digvijaya Singh Under Preventive Arrest in B'luru

With the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh teetering on the edge, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 March, after sitting on a dharna near Bengaluru's Ramada hotel where 21 rebel Congress MLAs are lodged. He has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the plea of BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in the state Assembly, a day after it took note of the "urgency of the situation" and issued notices to the CM, speaker and the principal secretary of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the MP Congress Legislature Party also moved the apex court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it access to communicate with its rebel MLAs.