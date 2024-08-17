Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Played 'Mama', Now Mohan Yadav Plays 'Bhaiya'

The chief minister also announced, “The gift is not all about money; it is about our relationship, that is, of brother and sister.” And the crowd of women under the shamiyana clapped enthusiastically.

“On the day of Rakhi”, the CM told the Ladli Behnas in another event, “Use the Rs 250 to fetch a Rakhi and some sweets. It is not possible to have a Rakhi tied from 1.39 crore Ladli Behnas. So, when you apply the tilak on the forehead of your brother, it would automatically get put on my forehead as well."

Yadav also announced that such Rakhi celebrations will be held all over the state at 25000 venues. Corporators, MLAs, and MPs would also take part in these programmes.

The chief minister added that the Ladli Behna scheme, despite what people rumoured after the Vidhan Sabha elections, won't be shut down. Taking a dig at the Congress party, he said, "Your party may shut down but this scheme will not."

After winning Madhya Pradesh yet again, when the BJP’s national leadership shifted Shivraj to Delhi, there was a void in the political space. But whenever Shivraj gets time from Delhi, he makes it a point to visit Bhopal to remind the Ladli Behnas that Mama is back.