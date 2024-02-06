At Least 8 Dead, Over 50 Injured in Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Factory Blaze

A major fire engulfed a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Tuesday, 6 February.

Know more: The massive blaze, in turn, set off several explosions as seen in purported visuals shared from the site of the accident.

The intensity of the blasts was reportedly severe enough to affect homes surrounding the firecracker factory.

The toll: At least eight people have been killed in the fire that broke out firecracker factory.