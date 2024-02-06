At Least 8 Dead, Over 50 Injured in Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Factory Blaze

A major fire engulfed a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Tuesday, 6 February.
Know more: The massive blaze, in turn, set off several explosions as seen in purported visuals shared from the site of the accident.
The intensity of the blasts was reportedly severe enough to affect homes surrounding the firecracker factory.
The toll: At least eight people have been killed in the fire that broke out firecracker factory.
Over 50 people suffered injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.
Officials also expect the death toll from the fire to rise further.
"I have been informed about the unfortunate incident of a firecracker factory blast in Harda in which six people have been killed and more than 50 have been injured. Over 50 ambulances have been deployed to provide medical assistance to the victims. The doctors team has also been deployed in Bhopal, Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram), and other places," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was quoted as saying earlier by PTI.
Later, Madhya Pradesh minister Uday Pratap Singh said, "There have been 8 deaths, 58 people injured, an operation is underway to rescue people from under the debris. The guilty will not be spared. We are taking all the details about the factory from the district administration. The CM is taking stock of the situation continuously," quoted ANI.
En route: Several fire engines have been deployed to the site of the fire and are reportedly working to bring the flames under control.
"The rescue operation is on. We have also called in the National Disaster Response Force," District Collector Rishi Garg was quoted as saying by NDTV.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)