Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date and Time in India: When and How To Watch Chandra Grahan

A partial and full lunar eclipse called Chandra Grahan will be observed in India today, 8 November 2022. This is a phenomenon in which moon appears blood red in colour after hiding behind the earth's darkest part and that is why it is also known as 'Blood Moon'.

Reportedly, this will be the last full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) for almost 3 years. The next total lunar eclipse will be witnessed in 2025, however, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.

Let us read about the date, time, duration and how to visit lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) in India.