Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Up by 80 Paise a Litre in 8th Increase in 9 Days

Fuel prices saw another hike on Wednesday, 30 March. The prices of petrol and diesel were both raised by 80 paise a litre. This was the eighth hike in fuel prices since 22 March, following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 101.01 per litre and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 115.88 and Rs 100.10, up by 84 paise and 85 paise, respectively.