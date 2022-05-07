ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Up by Rs 50

A 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 999.5 in Delhi

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Up by Rs 50
i

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from Saturday. From now, a non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder would cost Rs 999.50, news agency ANI reported.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by approximately Rs 102 to Rs 2,355.5 in Delhi earlier this month. A 5 kg LPG commercial cylinder's price was also raised to Rs 655.

Following the assembly elections in five states, the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG have been steadily rising.
Also Read

Who Is Responsible for Fuel Prices Crossing Rs 100/L Mark – Centre or States?

Who Is Responsible for Fuel Prices Crossing Rs 100/L Mark – Centre or States?
ADVERTISEMENT

On 22 March, the rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50, increasing the cost to Rs 949.50.

Each family is entitled to twelve 14.2 kg cylinders at subsidised rates per year. Customers must acquire any additional LPG cylinders at market prices. Consumers receive subsidised LPG cylinders under the PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme. The subsidy is determined by a number of factors, including foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.

Also Read

PM Modi, Opposition & Fuel Prices: When Everyone Wants a Piece of the Pie

PM Modi, Opposition & Fuel Prices: When Everyone Wants a Piece of the Pie

(With inputs from ANI)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×