Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Up by Rs 50
A 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 999.5 in Delhi
The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from Saturday. From now, a non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder would cost Rs 999.50, news agency ANI reported.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by approximately Rs 102 to Rs 2,355.5 in Delhi earlier this month. A 5 kg LPG commercial cylinder's price was also raised to Rs 655.
Following the assembly elections in five states, the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG have been steadily rising.
On 22 March, the rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50, increasing the cost to Rs 949.50.
Each family is entitled to twelve 14.2 kg cylinders at subsidised rates per year. Customers must acquire any additional LPG cylinders at market prices. Consumers receive subsidised LPG cylinders under the PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme. The subsidy is determined by a number of factors, including foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.