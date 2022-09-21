Lovely Professional University Student Dies by Suicide, Protests Erupt on Campus
The deceased was from Kerala. He was 21 years old and was pursuing a degree in design.
Huge protests broke out at Lovely Professional University, Punjab, on 20 September, hours after a first-year student allegedly died by suicide.
The protesters alleged that this is the second death by suicide at the university in the last 10 days, NDTV reports.
The police, while referring to a note, claimed that his death was due to "personal issues."
"LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident," the university said in its statement.
Students Protest Against the University
Hundreds of students protested and shouted "we want justice," when heavy police force was deployed in the university campus and the Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains also reached the site, according to The Tribune.
Protesting students alleged that the previous suicide was covered up by the authorities and demanded to know the reason behind both the deaths, NDTV reported.
"We have managed the situation after some time as students were sent to their rooms. We also informed the parents of the deceased and they were expected to reach today and we shall proceed further according to their statement," Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said, according to Times of India.
It was alleged that the police used force to disperse the protesters, however, SSP Bains denied these allegations.
SSP Bains said that the parents of the student have been informed and are set to reach the university today.
The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.
SSP Bains said that a note was found from the site of the suicide in which only personal reasons were mentioned as the cause of suicide.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspreet Singh said that, prima facie, it appeared the student had personal issues.
The university in its statement said that it will provide support to the authorities for further investigation.
(With inputs from The Tribune, NDTV, PTI, and TOI.)
