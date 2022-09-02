ADVERTISEMENT

Pune: FTII Student Found Dead in Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

She was a postgraduate student of the 2019 batch and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand.

Twenty-five-year-old woman student at the prestigious Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday, 1 September, a police official said.

She was a postgraduate student of the 2019 batch in the screen and acting course and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand, the official said.

“She was found hanging in her hostel room after the door was broken as it was locked from inside. No suicide note has been found on the spot. It, however, appears to be a case of suicide,” the Deccan Gymkhana police station official said.

The kin of the woman have been informed and police will speak to them once they arrive in the city to get more details, he added.

On 5 August, a 32-year-old student of FTII’s cinematography course was found hanging in his hostel.

Topics:  FTII   Student Death   Student Suicide 

