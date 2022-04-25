Punjab: Varsity Sacks Professor for Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Lord Ram

Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Saturday, 23 April, sacked an assistant professor for allegedly using derogatory language against the Hindu mythological god, Lord Ram.

A purported video of Assistant Professor Gursang Preet Kaur making comments such as, "Ram is not a good person, Ravan is a good person," surfaced on social media on Saturday, leading to demands for her resignation.

Meanwhile, the private university said in a statement on Sunday, "We understand that some people have been hurt by the video shared on social media, where one of our faculty members can be heard sharing her personal opinion."