Lok Sabha Secretariat Seeks Bhagwant Mann's Eviction From Centre-Allotted Flat
In March, the Punjab CM had tendered his resignation as the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a petition to the Directorate of Estates, has sought eviction of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from his central government accommodation, which was allotted to him as a Member of Parliament, news agency PTI reported.
In March, the Punjab CM had tendered his resignation as the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, paving the way for him to become the state's top leader.
The petition stated that the leader's occupation of the premises was' unauthorised' as the allotment was cancelled in his name with effect from 14 April.
"It is, therefore, requested the proceedings for eviction of Bhagwant Mann, ex-MP and all persons may be initiated and orders for their eviction be passed," the petition reportedly read.
Mann was allotted the central government's Duplex No 33, North Avenue, along with its units and 153 North Avenue.
Official documents have indicated that the accommodation has now been issued to Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal.
The procedure for eviction from a government accommodation states that following the expiration of their term, a central government estate officer first sends out a written notice to the official concerned.
Following this, the individual must show cause within three days, contending why they should not be evicted.
(With inputs from PTI.)
