Lok Sabha Clears Two Farm Bills, Harsimirat Badal Quits Cabinet

The Lok Sabha on Thursday, 17 September, passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, with the opposition parties staging a walkout.

Just before the bills were passed, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union Cabinet Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the government to protest what she called "anti-farmer ordinances and legislation". "Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister," she tweeted.