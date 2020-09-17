Lok Sabha Clears Two Farm Bills, Harsimirat Badal Quits Cabinet
Farmers across Punjab and Haryana have been holding protests in recent weeks over three farm sector bills.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday, 17 September, passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, with the opposition parties staging a walkout.
Just before the bills were passed, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union Cabinet Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the government to protest what she called "anti-farmer ordinances and legislation". "Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister," she tweeted.
What Did the Contentious Ordinances Say?
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance
Under this ordinance, the farmer can sell his finished crops to any merchant anywhere. There will be no compulsion to sell in APMC mandi of their own specific area. The government is putting this forward as part of “one nation, one market.”
The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services
Under this ordinance, the farmer broadly signs a contract to sell the crops on the basis of the parameters set by his crop standards. It is believed that this may reduce the risk of the farmer.
