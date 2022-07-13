'Jumlajeevi' to 'Taanashahi': Unparliamentary Words MPs Cannot Use in the House

A booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat has listed out words and expressions that would be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The list comes ahead of the Monsoon session, which begins on 18 July.

The Secretariat has compiled words and expressions, which have been periodically deemed unparliamentary by the Chair in various Legislative bodies as well as in Parliament, for easy access in the future. However, the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker will have the last say in expunging them.