Franco Case: Kerala Police Shocked as Witnesses Discredited on 'Minor Grounds'

What court held in judgment:

This perhaps might have been the most crucial aspect of the judgment, which turned the tide against the survivor. The court noted that in her initial disclosures, during December 2016, the allegation was that the accused was forcing her “to share bed” with him and not of rape.

She did not reportedly mention in dispensation letter dated 26 May 2017 that she was subjected to sexual violence. In a letter dated 14 May 2018, her version was that the accused abused her several times. But it did not specify that she was raped on 13 occasions.

In the first information statement (FIS) that became the FIR, she did not disclose any information about penile penetration in the first alleged event of abuse on the night of 5 May 2014.

These inconsistencies led them to doubt the survivor's credibility, the court concluded.

Rebuttal by Kerala police:

“When a nun is asked about rape, she would be hesitant to speak up about it initially. Because losing her virginity will affect her association with the church. But when the investigating officer had asked her after medical inspection, she agreed to it and we made a note of it.

"The usage of words rape, sexual harassment, sexual abuse is used interchangeably in common parlance. The fact that the term penetrative sexual intercourse was not used each time by the victim cannot be looked upon as an omission, as the victim does not have legal knowledge. Rather it should have added to her credibility,” said the police officer.