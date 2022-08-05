Law & Order Incidents in Kashmir Dropped 88% Since Article 370 Revocation: Cops

Law and order incidents in Kashmir have dropped by over 88 percent in three years since the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status compared to the preceding three years, police said on Friday, 5 August.

From 5 August 2016, to 4 August 2019, the Valley witnessed 3,686 law and order incidents, as per the data shared by the police.

However, for the three years from 5 August 2019 – when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories – the Valley recorded only 438 such incidents – which is a drop of over 88 percent, the police said.