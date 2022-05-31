From Launching Zee & Rebel ICL to Being RS MP, Who Is Subhash Chandra Goenka?

Chandra was born to a trading family in a small village in Adampur in the Hisar district of Haryana on 30 November 1950. According to Forbes, his extended family, which had as many as 86 members, slipped into debt and split up. As a result, he had to drop out of college and start working to find a way to pay off the family debt.

With less than a dollar in his pocket, he moved to Delhi and joined the family business of being a commission agent and trader who procured and supplied rice to the Food Corporation of India.