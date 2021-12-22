Sony Pictures Arm to Merge With Zee Entertainment; New Co To Be Listed in India

Punit Goenka will lead the combined company as its Managing Director and CEO.

The majority of the board of directors of the combined company will be nominated by the Sony Group and will include the current SPNI Managing Director and CEO NP Singh.

On closing of the transaction, Singh will assume a "broader executive position" at SPE as Chairman, Sony Pictures India reporting to Ravi Ahuja, SPE's Chairman of Global Television Studios and SPE Corporate Development.

"It is a significant milestone for all of us, as two leading media and entertainment companies join hands to drive the next era of entertainment filled with immense opportunities," Punit Goenka said in the statement.