Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Ashish Misra, 2 Others Denied Bail

The total number of arrests made so far in the case has now risen to 13, including Ashish Misra.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had expressed disappointment over the way the probe was proceeding in the case and said that it would appoint a judge from a different state's high court to monitor the investigation till a charge sheet is filed.

The apex court had also rejected a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, saying that the probe agency was not the solution to everything.



(With inputs from The Indian Express.)