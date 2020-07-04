Ladakhis Raising Voice Against ‘Chinese Intrusion’: Rahul Gandhi

He further questioned if the Chinese have “occupied our territory in Galwan Valley, including 'Patrol Point 14', where our 20 jawans of the 16 Bihar Regiment made the supreme sacrifice?”

After addressing soldiers during his visit to Ladakh on Friday, 3 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley and paid tribute to those who were martyred in the deadly brawl.

“The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations,” said PM Modi on the clashes on 15 June.