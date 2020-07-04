Ladakhis Raising Voice Against ‘Chinese Intrusion’: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, 4 July, tweeted that the Ladhakis are “screaming a warning.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, 4 July, said that patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion.
“They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. For India’s sake, please listen to them,” the tweet added.
The tweet also carried The Print’s video, in which some people can be heard flagging alleged Chinese incursions.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, while holding a virtual press conference on Saturday, said that the current times warrant Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow his “raj dharma” and let the citizens knows about the truth behind “Chinese incursions.”
“The times warrant India to look ‘eye-to-eye’ at China and unequivocally tell them to retreat from their illegal and brazen occupation of Indian Territory. Mr Prime Minister, this is the only ‘Raj Dharma’ that you must follow,” he said.
He asked as many as five questions to the prime minister which included whether the first actual picture of “Chinese occupation of our territory up to ‘Finger 4 Ridge’ in ‘Pangong Tso Lake’ area” depicts the truth on the ground.
“They say that, ‘Pictures do not lie'. Will the prime minister now tell the nation... is this Indian territory on which construction of radars, helipad and other structures have been built by the Chinese in a brazen act of transgression?,” he asked.
He further questioned if the Chinese have “occupied our territory in Galwan Valley, including 'Patrol Point 14', where our 20 jawans of the 16 Bihar Regiment made the supreme sacrifice?”
After addressing soldiers during his visit to Ladakh on Friday, 3 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley and paid tribute to those who were martyred in the deadly brawl.
“The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations,” said PM Modi on the clashes on 15 June.
