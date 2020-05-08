A freight train ran over 14 migrant labourers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday, 8 May. Five others have also been injured in the incident and have been shifted to the Aurangabad Civil Hospital, ANI reported.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter saying he was “extremely anguished by the loss of lives” and has spoken to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the situation.According to reports, the deceased labourers slept on the rail tracks. An official at the Karmad police station told PTI that the workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh.The incident took place around 5:15 am between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Division of South Central Railway.The Railways Ministry tweeted saying that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad, when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to assess the situation," the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the South Central Railway was quoted by ANI as saying.