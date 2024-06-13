'Studied & Grew Up Together': Friends in Kerala Mourn Victims of Kuwait Fire

"His parents are very poor and illiterate. They don't have any idea how to make arrangements to bring their son's body back," said a neighbour of K Ranjith, one of the Indians who was killed in a tragic fire at a building in Kuwait on Wednesday, 12 June.

The fire broke out at a six-storeyed building housing foreign workers in Kuwait's Al-Mangaf area at around 4:30 am (local time). Around 49 people are said to have died in the incident so far – at least 40 of whom were reportedly Indians. Among them, around half were from Kerala.