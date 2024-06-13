'Studied & Grew Up Together': Friends in Kerala Mourn Victims of Kuwait Fire

"His parents are very poor and illiterate. They don't have any idea how to make arrangements to bring their son's body back," said a neighbour of K Ranjith, one of the Indians who was killed in a tragic fire at a building in Kuwait on Wednesday, 12 June.
The fire broke out at a six-storeyed building housing foreign workers in Kuwait's Al-Mangaf area at around 4:30 am (local time). Around 49 people are said to have died in the incident so far – at least 40 of whom were reportedly Indians. Among them, around half were from Kerala.
Officials said that most deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation when the residents were asleep. Others died after jumping from the building to save themselves.
The building where the fire broke out is owned by the NBTC Group – the largest construction group in Kuwait – and housed around 195 migrant workers. KG Abraham, a Malayali, is its managing director.
While there is no official statement on the cause of the fire, local officials suspect that it may have been ignited due to a gas leak in one of the kitchens of the building. Allegations have also been raised about code violations by the building owners.
'He Was Thinking of Taking Leave & Coming Back'
Thirty-two-year-old Ranjith, a resident of Kasaragod's Cherkala, was an electrician by profession and initially joined the catering division of the NBTC Group in Kuwait. Over time, he climbed his way up and became an accountant at the company.
"I have known Ranjith since his birth. He has always been an extremely bright boy," said 65-year-old Balakrishnan, one of Ranjith's neighbours.
"He left Kasaragod around 10 years ago to pursue a job in Kuwait," he added.
Unmarried, Ranjith was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his father Raveendran, mother Rukmini, and two siblings. While his father used to work as a labourer and is now retired, his mother is a homemaker.
"He had spoken to his mother just day before yesterday. He said that he was thinking of taking leave and coming here for a short vacation," Balakrishnan said while speaking to The Quint.
Ranjith had visited his hometown two years ago, when he got a new house constructed with his earnings and even attended the housewarming ceremony before going back to Kuwait.
"We hope that the Indian and Kerala governments will make the appropriate arrangements to bring his body back," Balakrishnan said.
'He Was So Happy About His Daughter's Class 12 Result'
Forty-eight-year-old Vadakkottuvilayil Lukose, another victim from Kerala, was a foreman with the NBTC Group.
Originally from Velichikkala in Kollam, Kerala, Lukose had been living in Kuwait for the past 15 years. He was in Mumbai before that, working as a machine operator.
"Lukose went to Mumbai in his early 20s for work after completing his pre-degree from SN College in Chathannur (Kollam). He got the opportunity to go to Kuwait when he was there," said Reji, a close friend of Lukose.
Lukose stayed at a company-allotted accommodation. He is survived by his wife, parents, and two daughters back home. He, too, was the sole breadwinner of his family – and had three brothers and three sisters.
"Lukose was supposed to come home last month but changed his plan and decided to come next month for his daughter Lidiya's admission. She recently got into a nursing college in Bengaluru. He was very happy because Lidiya had passed all her Class 12 exams with flying colours," Reji told The Quint.
"I have been friends with him since our childhood days, we were also neighbours. We studied together and grew up together," he added.
Thirty-year-old Shameer Umarudheen, whose life was also snuffed out in the blaze, had been working in Kuwait as a driver with the NBTC Group for the past five years. Like Lukose, he was also a resident of Kollam district, in the Sasthamkotta area.
"He worked as a driver back home. Five years ago, he went to Kuwait on a visa and has been working there since. He had just come home nine months ago... this is such a shock," Shameer's relative Savad told The Quint.
Shameer is survived by wife and ageing parents.
Savad said his family now wants his body to be brought back home as soon as possible. "We were told his body will be brought back to Kochi by Saturday or Sunday," he added.
MoS External Affairs Visits Kuwait, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh flew to Kuwait on an early morning flight on Thursday, 13 June, to take stock of the situation and inquire about the health of survivors.
Singh also visited a hospital where several injured Indian workers have been admitted.
"On the directions of PM @narendramodiji, MoS @KVSinghMPGonda arrived in Kuwait and immediately rushed to Jaber hospital to ascertain well-being of injured Indians in the fire incident yesterday. He met the 6 injured admitted at the hospital. All of them are safe," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait took to X to say.
Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika had visited the site of the incident on Wednesday, 12 June, as well as the Al-Adan Hospital, where more than 30 migrant Indian workers have been admitted. The Embassy also set up a helpline number for the relatives and friends of Indians who were staying at the building.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday night to inquire about the situation on the ground.
"Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated, and that responsibility will be fixed," Jaishankar said on X.
The foreign minister also urged the speedy repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased persons.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased Indians.
"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he said.
The Kerala government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased residents of the state and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained injuries.
PM Modi had on Wednesday conducted a high-level meeting with Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials to review the situation.
Meanwhile, the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has ordered authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and vowed stringent action for those who are responsible for the incident.
