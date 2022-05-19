Mathura Court Agrees to Hear Plea Demanding Removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque

After the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Thursday, 19 May, has agreed to hear a plea demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque.

The petition seeks videography of the Shahi Idgah mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. The plea is moved in a year-old suit that seeks the transfer of the Mosque's land to the Hindu deity, Lord Krishna, LiveLaw reported.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Advocate Mukesh Khandelwal said, "Plaintiffs had filed suit in lower court and observed that plaintiffs don't have right to sue. A revision was filed before Mathura district court. Court now said that lower court's order is wrong and stayed it."