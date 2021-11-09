ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s 'Witness' in Cruise Drugs Case, Sent to Judicial Custody

Gosavi’s name made headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan, purportedly clicked at the NCB's office, went viral.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Images of Kiran Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan and him being arrested used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 'independent witness' in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has been sent to judicial custody by a Pune court in connection with a cheating case, reported ANI, on Tuesday, 9 November.

Gosavi was arrested at the Faraskhana Police Station, Pune on Thursday, 28 October.

"Kiran Gosavi was detained from outskirts of Pune in connection with a cheating case. The process to formally arrest him is underway," Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Pune City, had said earlier.

WHEN GOSAVI SHOT TO FAME

Gosavi’s name had made headlines after his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, purportedly clicked at the NCB's office, had gone viral.

Following this, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that two civilians, including Gosavi, were seen bringing Khan in to the NCB's office. He questioned Gosavi's presence at the NCB office since Gosavi is not an officer.

Also Read

Just the Beginning: NCP's Nawab Malik After NCB 'Transfers' Aryan Khan Case

Just the Beginning: NCP's Nawab Malik After NCB 'Transfers' Aryan Khan Case
ADVERTISEMENT

PRABHAKAR SAIL'S ALLEGATIONS AND WHAT FOLLOWED

Earlier, an independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be a personal bodyguard to Gosavi, had alleged that he overheard a conversation of a Rs 18-crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza on 3 October.
Prior to being detained, Gosavi had released a video, in which he had said that Prabhakar Sail was lying.

Meanwhile, NCB’s vigilance team on Tuesday summoned Sail for questioning for the second day. NCB’s deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh was quoted by ANI on Tuesday as saying:

“We visited some spots yesterday, Prabhakar Sail joined inquiry. Things couldn't be completed, so we're speaking to him again today. Statements of 2 more witnesses being recorded today. More witnesses will be examined in the days to come.”

Also Read

3rd FIR Filed Against NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi for Threatening Victim, Cheating

3rd FIR Filed Against NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi for Threatening Victim, Cheating

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT