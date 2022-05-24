UN Awardee, Khadi Chief, Critic of Narmada Bachao: Who Is Delhi LG Vinai Saxena?

Days after Anil Baijal resigned from the post of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the national capital's new LG, President Ram Nath Kovind's office said on Monday, 23 May.

Saxena, who also serves as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, has donned many hats in the past, during his three-decade-long career in the administrative and social sectors.

From founding an NGO that locked horns with the Narmada Bachao Andolan to serving on the panel of the Padma Awards, here's a glimpse of the new Delhi LG's past work.