Kerala Tattoo Artist Arrested After Several Women Allege Sexual Harassment, Rape

The 35-year-old has been running a studio at Kochi for the past ten years and is a successful tattoo artist. He works for Inkfected Tattoo Studio in Kochi's Edappally area.

Two FIRs were lodged against Sujeesh on Friday, 4 March, after four women allegedly made a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner accusing the artist of sexual harassment and rape. The two cases was registered at Cheranellore and Palarivattom police stations.

After the allegations, his family and friends claimed that the tattooing was done openly and that he had not sexually abused any women.

A close friend of Sujeesh while speaking to IANS said, "Sujesh is innocent and these cases are due to business rivalry and we will take legal recourse on this matter. Nothing much to say other than this."