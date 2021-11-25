Mofiya Suicide: Who Are You to Teach Me Law, the Cop Asked Her, Alleges Father

The law student, resorted to the extreme step after the police failed to act on her complaint. She left behind a suicide note accusing her husband, in-laws and the CI of pushing her to this grave decision.

The police arrested her husband Muhammed Suhail, his father Yusuf, and mother Rukia on Wednesday early morning.

However, no action has been taken against the Circle Inspector, who reportedly insulted and mocked Mofiya when she came to speak to him, adding insult to injury. The policeman has been accused of misconduct earlier too.

The Quint spoke to Mofiya's family, police and protesters to understand what transpired at the police station and how this was not unforeseeable given the past conduct of the policeman.