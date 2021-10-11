Uthra Verdict, Kerala: How a Snakebite Case Led to a Murder Conviction

Uthra, was found dead at her house in Kollam's Anchal. According to the police, as per Uthra's mother Manimegalai's statement, Uthra and Kumar had gone to bed after dinner. The next morning, 7 May 2020, Kumar, usually a late riser, woke up unusually early and went out. However, Uthra didn’t wake up at her usual time.

When Manimegalai asked Kumar about her daughter, he casually told her that Uthra was sleeping. When the mother went to her daughter's room, she found Uthra unconscious with her mouth wide open, said the police. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The prosecution's lawyer Mohan Raj told The Quint that after learning that she had died of a snake bite, Kumar and his friend returned to the house to find the snake under the cupboard; they then killed the snake.

It is interesting to note that just two months ago, in March 2020, Uthra had been bitten by a viper. Then, she was bed-ridden for 52 days and had to undergo a plastic surgery.



The neighbours and family members initially didn't suspect Kumar and instead assumed it was a 'sarppa kopam' (wrath of the snake) that was haunting the family. Later, Uthra's parents suspected foul play in their daughter's death and filed a complaint with the police.

This led to the unravelling of an unconventionally macabre murder, that took extensive, intelligent planning.