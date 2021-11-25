Kerala Law Student Dies by Suicide, Names Husband and Aluva Police in Note
In the note, Mofiya named her husband Muhammed Suhail, his parents Yusuf and Rukhia.
A 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen Dilshad died by suicide on Tuesday, 23 November, alleging dowry harassment and cop inaction.
In the note, she named her husband Muhammed Suhail, his parents Yusuf and Rukhia, and also the Circle Inspector of the Aluva police station, reported The News Minute.
Mofiya, a LLB student at Thodupuzha, met Suhail on Facebook. The couple got married in April, after Suhail contacted Mofiya's parents through a marriage broker.
While Suhail had told Mofiya that he was employed in a company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a vlogger, Suhail was actually unemployed. Soon after the wedding, he demanded Rs 40 lakh from her parents to become a movie producer.
When Mofiya refused his demands, she became a victim of domestic abuse, his father told The News Minute.
On 22 November, she approached the Aluva Superintendent of Police with a complaint and was redirected to the Aluva station, along with her family. But hours after she returned from the station, she died by suicide and mentioned that action should be taken against the cops as well.
In October, she had filed a domestic violence complaint, The News Minute reported.
On Wednesday, 24 November, police arrested Suhail after he was named in Mofiya's suicide letter. He has been changed with abetment to suicide.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
