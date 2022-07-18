Kerala Lottery Win-Win (W-677): Result Declared for 18 July 2022, Details Here
Kerala Lottery: Check the prize money of the Win-Win (W-677) lottery on keralalotteries.com.
The result of the Kerala Lottery Win-Win (W-677) for Monday, 18 July 2022 has been officially declared on the official website of the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (keralalotteries.com). Participants of the Kerala Win-Win (W-677) lottery should visit the website to know all the details like winning numbers, winning prize amount, ticket numbers of the winners, how to claim the winning amount, and more. The lottery result is revealed every day in a PDF format on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
The PDF file of the Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery Result will be released on keralalotteries.com at 4 pm on Monday, 18 July 2022. The lottery participants of Win-Win (W-677) can check the winning numbers of the draw and other important details in the PDF file.
All the winners of the Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery can claim the winning amount after they submit their Win-Win (W-677) lottery tickets within a period of one month (30 days), failing to do so may lead to the cancellation of their winning prizes.
Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery Result: Check the Prize Money of Winners
The following list mentions the prize money of different Win-Win (W-677) lottery winners on 18 July 2022.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries offers weekly lotteries on the official website for people who are interested in lotteries. Participants can check the live results everyday at 3 pm. Also, the full result is declared daily on the website from 4 pm onwards.
Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery: How To Check the Result and Know the Winning Prize
All the participants of the Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery on 18 July 2022 should follow the steps below to get the result and winning numbers.
Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Visit the home page and go to the section 'Latest Lottery Draw Results.'
You will see a list of results for different Kerala lotteries. On the top, check the PDF result file for Win-Win (W-677).
Click on the link and the result will be displayed on your screen.
Check the result of the Win-Win (W-677) lottery against your lottery ticket number, along with other details.
