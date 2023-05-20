Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 602 Result Declared Today; Latest Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 602 draw is declared today, Saturday, 20 May 2023. Participants of the lottery draw must take note that the live result is released at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. They have to visit the website to check the result and see the list of lucky winners. The Karunya KR draw results are announced every Saturday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for all interested participants.
You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 602 after 4 pm today, Saturday, 20 May. Participants should download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com before the next draw result is declared. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases results for lottery sambad draws daily at a particular time. You must know the latest updates from the department to stay informed.
The prize winners of the draw today must submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days if they want the money. Participants will not receive any money if they miss the deadline to submit their tickets.
All lottery draw participants are requested to follow the rules set by the department. People should go through the result PDF carefully and verify the numbers with their tickets.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 602 Prize for 20 May 2023
The Kerala lottery today Karunya KR 602 prize list for Saturday, 20 May 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
The first prize winners receive the highest amount so it is important to check the lottery ticket number on the result properly.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya KR 602 PDF on 20 May 2023
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 602 sambad on Saturday, 20 May 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the Karunya KR 602 lottery sambad result link and click on it.
The result PDF for Saturday will open on your device.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF.
Download the PDF file from the official website and save a copy on your device for future reference.
